PS3 firmware 2.10 is now live for anyone who wishes to add voice modulation, DivX playback and Blu-ray 1.1 capabilities to their PlayStation 3. I got really excited about the prospect of watching the Densha Otoko television series on my Sharp until I remembered those pesky subtitles. More details here.
