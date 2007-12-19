The Biggest Video Game Disappointments Of 2019

The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

PS3 Plays XviD, But With A Catch

Xvid_logo.jpgWe knew the most recent PS3 2.1 firmware update would bring DivX, but Sony made no guarantees about the just as popular (if not more popular) XviD codec. However, since the update has disseminated to the masses, we've discovered that XviD works, too. That's great news for PS3 owners, but there's just one catch you should know about.

While DivX movies can be played from a DVD or USB storage on the PS3 just fine, for whatever reason, XviD files need to be copied to the PS3 hard drive to play. It's a small technicality, but it's the sort of technicality that will save you 30 minutes of pulling your hair out and a lifetime of regret from losing that 30 minutes. PlayStation 3 XviD Playback Update: It Works, But Not Over the Network [gizmodo]

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au feature

What's Your Most Disappointing Game Of The Year?

Voting's still open for your favourite game of 2019, but as is customary, that means we need a second vote to go with it.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles