PS3 v 360 (The Orange Box Round)

Not much debate surrounding the 360 version of the Orange Box. It's great, if you don't have it, you're a sucker. But the PS3 version? It raises people's ire. Ignites controversy. Some believe it's all busted up. Others, like our own Michael "Once Was A Teenage Hair Model" McWhertor, didn't really mind the PS3 version's technical hiccups, and had a blast. Who, then, do you believe? "Why Mike, of course" is the correct answer, because a low-res embedded clip is no substitute for, you know, actually playing the thing. But if you really must come to these conclusions on your own, please see above.