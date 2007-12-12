Not much debate surrounding the 360 version of the Orange Box. It's great, if you don't have it, you're a sucker. But the PS3 version? It raises people's ire. Ignites controversy. Some believe it's all busted up. Others, like our own Michael "Once Was A Teenage Hair Model" McWhertor, didn't really mind the PS3 version's technical hiccups, and had a blast. Who, then, do you believe? "Why Mike, of course" is the correct answer, because a low-res embedded clip is no substitute for, you know, actually playing the thing. But if you really must come to these conclusions on your own, please see above.
PS3 v 360 (The Orange Box Round)
Trending Stories Right Now
What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?
2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
What's Your Most Disappointing Game Of The Year?
Voting's still open for your favourite game of 2019, but as is customary, that means we need a second vote to go with it.
Comments
Be the first to comment on this story!
Comment Voting
Up Votes
Down Votes
Only logged in users may vote for comments!
Please log in or register to gain access to this feature.
Get Permalink