PS Store Cards *Finally* Heading To Retail

Oh, no, Sony, it's OK. Nobody really minded having to wait over a year until they could buy stuff online without a credit card. Really, it's OK. So the fact that you're sending select members of the press pre-purchase PS Store cards, which indicates that their retail release is imminent, won't be that big a deal to anyone. Well, it might to youngsters without a credit card, those wary of online purchases or international users who want to buy stuff from the US PS Store, but there can't be many of those, can there?

PLAYSTATION Network cards coming to the US [PSP Fanboy]