PS Store Cards Not Out Til "Early 2008"

Those new PlayStation Store cards sure would have come in handy at Christmas time. Would have been the perfect stocking stuffer for that special PlayStation 3 owner in your life. And we know, December 25 draws closer by the minute, but there was still a chance Sony could have slipped these into stores before Christmas, right? Nope. That would have been too obvious. Instead, they won't be hitting stores until early 2008.

