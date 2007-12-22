PSP Gets External Battery Charger

You release new batteries for the PSP, you need to start accounting for folks that might want to charge more than one battery at a time. Don't, just don't question the logic, that's how it goes, OK? So with Sony releasing a new PSP battery, they've now had to go and release an external PSP battery charger, which you can see above. There's no word on release date or price, since the image was swiped from SCEA's press site, but you can see on the side there that it'll charge both the original PSP batteries and the PSP-2000's.

Official external battery charger found [PSP Fanboy]