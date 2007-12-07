Question Time: What's Your (Caffeinated) Poison?

You guys know that I have a problem when it comes to caffeine. One could say a very serious problem.

Really, I should be dead or, at the very least, comatose.

My choice of energy drink is V. I was under the impression it was manufactured by a New Zealand company, Frucor. Support the mother country and all that.

While it technically is made by Frucor, it hasn't been NZ-owned for a number of years now. In 2002, it was bought by Group Danone, a French company, and since then all my sparkling dollars have been funnelled to the land of croissants, berets and obnoxious body odour.

I've been disappointed by V lately, however, for an entirely different reason that has nothing to do with this deception. The last four bottles I've cracked open have all been sans carbonation.

And without the bubbles, the stuff tastes like arse water... if such a potent liquid exists.

Anyway, what's your favourite caffeinated drink? Red Bull? Buzz Monkey? A syringe of epinephrine? Let us know.