Question Time: What's Your (Caffeinated) Poison?

You guys know that I have a problem when it comes to caffeine. One could say a very serious problem.
Really, I should be dead or, at the very least, comatose.
My choice of energy drink is V. I was under the impression it was manufactured by a New Zealand company, Frucor. Support the mother country and all that.
While it technically is made by Frucor, it hasn't been NZ-owned for a number of years now. In 2002, it was bought by Group Danone, a French company, and since then all my sparkling dollars have been funnelled to the land of croissants, berets and obnoxious body odour.
I've been disappointed by V lately, however, for an entirely different reason that has nothing to do with this deception. The last four bottles I've cracked open have all been sans carbonation.
And without the bubbles, the stuff tastes like arse water... if such a potent liquid exists.
Anyway, what's your favourite caffeinated drink? Red Bull? Buzz Monkey? A syringe of epinephrine? Let us know.
There's these little dodgey looking drinks at the convenient store on William St just down from where I work that look deadly. They're called 'Bad Boys' and are about 30mls in a small plastic bottle with a cap on them. Quick glance shows they're guarana, etc. your usual suspects but in such a small bottle?! They must be pretty potent...
I'll buy some and keep one around for next time you're in the area Logan! :)