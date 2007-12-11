Rainbow Six Vegas 2 Trailer

The Biggest Video Game Disappointments Of 2019

When Spike TV said they were going to have a bunch of game trailer premieres I thought they meant we'd get to see some gameplay, and for some games that was the case, but the game I was most interested in catching an early glimpse of was a pretty huge disappointment. The trailer for Rainbow Six Vegas 2 turned out to be a cheesy live-action commercial with very little foreshadowing what the actual game will be about besides, you know, Rainbow Six and Vegas. Why even bother?

