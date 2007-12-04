RE: Outbreak, Monster Hunter Going Offline

Capcom announced just before the weekend that two of its online-enabled PlayStation 2 titles, Resident Evil: Outbreak and Monster Hunter, will close their online doors forever on December 31, 2007. The official Capcom blogs point fingers at the company currently performing hosting duties for each game, who are exiting the PlayStation 2 biz altogether. Sorry, kids, but this one is final. There is no hope for a revival. At the very least, those without New Year's Eve plans now have something to do. A sad, sad silver lining.

