Reader Feels Bad, Makes No More Heroes Wii

nomore%20heroes%20wii%20%283%29.JPG So, Suda51's No More Heroes doesn't look like it's a breakout Japanese hit. That fact alone has made many people quite blue — glum, even! Reader Frank sends this:

I felt sad that NMH ain't doing good in Japan, I decided to show some love to Suda by asking you to post my Wii which is not finished yet but to show support and respect to Suda for making what I know to be a great game, already pre-ordered it but no keychain or toilet paper Damn It! Well thanks for listening!

Hey, thanks for sharing! Hit the jump for another pic of this instant pick me up. nomore%20heroes%20wii%20%286%29.JPG

