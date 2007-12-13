The Biggest Video Game Disappointments Of 2019

The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

Ready At Dawn Are Totally Sick Of The PSP

ru.jpgThere's no question Ready at Dawn have been one of the PSP's most decorated champions. First Daxter, now God of War...they're good kids. But after so many years spent toiling on Sony's portable, it seems their "other" job (ie porting Okami to the Wii) has given the studio a taste for home consoles. A taste they're finding sweet, and irresistible. RaD's wonderfully-named Ru Weerasuriya:

This team is ready to move onto something pretty big, and we've be planning it for quite a while, and this team needs to show what they're capable of doing on next-gen or current-gen, which ever word you want to call it.

Ru, we like to call it current-gen, but whatever works for you, works for you.

Ready at Dawn Considering Non-Handheld Project [1UP]

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au feature

What's Your Most Disappointing Game Of The Year?

Voting's still open for your favourite game of 2019, but as is customary, that means we need a second vote to go with it.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles