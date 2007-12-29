Red Steel 2 Definitely Positively Re-Confirmed

Wait, wasn't Red Steel 2 already confirmed? It was hinted at aaagees ago, but then we heard nothing. Guess it took 'em a little longer to throw the preview together. Anyways, it's done now, the latest UK Official Nintendo Magazine reporting that the sequel, which doesn't yet have a name (Blue Steel?), will be out sometime in 2008. It'll also boast "better controls, better AI, better multiplayer and online play". Which is great! Because, you know. They couldn't make them any worse.
Red Steel 2 revealed [Gaming Target, via Shacknews]
