Reggie (Softly) Threatens Bundling Wii Retailers

getemreggie.jpgWith Wiis hard to come by this Christmas, many stores that do have them in-stock are getting funny with their pricing. While the console costs $US 250 on its own, it's not hard to find retailers both on and offline who are throwing games, peripherals and accessories into the mix in an effort to jack up prices and raise their profits. We don't think it's cool, you don't think it's cool, Reggie doesn't think it's cool:

Retailers have already been given feedback that we are not big fans of that. We think it masks some of the price advantage we have versus our competition and, frankly, the consumer should decide what they want.

Asked by Reuters if that meant Nintendo would take action against retailers caught force-bundling, he says:

We don't have to remind retailers of the strength we have right now. We are simply making an observation and that reinforces our point quite nicely with retailers.

Little creepy, that! And proof that even innocent little game companies can walk softly and carry a big, Wii-shaped stick. Nintendo sees strong DS sales, frowns on Wii bundles [Reuters]

