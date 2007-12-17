RESIDENT EVIL DEGENERATION TRAILER Uploaded by PANZERDRAKO
Things happen so quickly around here! You post a story about a woman needing a Wii and everyone jumps to help. Put up some images from the upcoming Resident Evil CGI movie and a couple hours later, you have a clip in your mailbox.
Kotakuite cody412 sends in a link to the above trailer that the photos from the last article were taken. Watch in horror as Resident Evil's ubiquitous zombies make their way to a DVD player near you.
