Resistance 2 is Totally Being Trademarked

Resistance2.jpgSo we all totally know that Insomniac is developing Resistance 2, but we don't actually know that Insomniac is developing Resistance 2. A sequel to one of the PS3s most praised titles seems like a sure bet, especially after rumor monger Surfer Girl gave us specific tidbits about the game...which while we in no way can trust to be true, certainly inflate our expectations.

On December 18, 2007, Sony filed a trademark for "Resistance 2" in relation to a video game. And while it's not uncommon for companies to go on the trademark defensive, ensuring that another company won't steal the title, we already totally knew that Insomniac is developing Resistance 2. You know, even though we don't at all.

Resistance 2 [trademork]

