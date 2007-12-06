Retailer Holiday Predictions

Time for Japanese retailers to look into their crystal ball and see stuff. Stuff like which games and game hardware will sell this holiday season. Japanese game mag even made a top ten list of their predictions of the the hottest products. Let's dive right in and gaze at the future:
1. Wii Fit (Wii) 2. Dragon Quest IV (DS) 3. DS Lite 4. Wii 5. Slim & Lite PSP 6. None (no response) 7. Professor Layton and the Devil's Box (DS) 8. Final Fantasy IV (DS) 9. Game Center CX (DS) 10. Super Robot Wars Original Generation Gaiden (PS2)
Geez, wonder which retailers were BIG WET BLANKETS and refused to make unscientific predictions. Boo-hiss on them!
Comments
Be the first to comment on this story!
Comment Voting
Up Votes
Down Votes
Only logged in users may vote for comments!
Please log in or register to gain access to this feature.
Get Permalink