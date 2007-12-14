Retailer Survey Says Microsoft Has Best "Attitude"

The Biggest Video Game Disappointments Of 2019

bad_attitude.jpgUK outlet MCV chatted it up with retailers to get a frontline perspective on how Console War VII is shaping up. According to their findings, those in the retail space are quite taken with Xbox 360 manufacturer Microsoft. Some 49% of them pegged the Xbox 360 as the winner of the "next generation battle" and a majority of them pointed to Microsoft as having the best "overall quality and attitude" toward retail outlets this year. Making gobs of cash from the Halo 3 launch may very well have helped that, but it's nice to know they care.

It's less than exciting news for Sony, however, as UK retailers point to both the PlayStation 3 launch and the performance of the PSP as two of the bigger disappointments of '07. The biggest? Lack of Wii stock. Is that all you guys care about? Money?

MCV Retail Survey 2007 [MCV]

  • steve Guest

    Sony v Ms ? Ms have the battle but the war is far from over

