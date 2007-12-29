Ring In The New Year With KOF, Metal Slug, Wet T-Shirts

Christmas cards from developers are big thing in the West. Similarly, no developer in Japan would be rude enough to neglect sending cards commemorating the New Year. Metal Slug and King of Fighters developer SNK Playmore has already done the honors for this holiday, creating a batch of a half-dozen Happy New Year 2008 card mock ups that you can send to your favorite fan of whatever SNK Playmore games the kids are playing this year. Designs for Metal Slug (above), Samurai Shodown, The King of Fighters XII, The King of Fighters '94 and The King of Fighters '98 are all currently available for your downloading and redistributing pleasure. Sorry, no Doki Doki Majo Shinpan!

For your own enjoyment, plenty of wallpapers that are not holiday related, including some fabulous desktop worthy World Heroes Gorgeous pieces are just a downward scroll away.

