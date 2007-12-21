The Rock Band community website recently went down, but now it has re-emerged like a phoenix rising from its ashes, reborn into a more complete Rock Band experience. Player and band profiles are go, along with the blog functions promised earlier. I was able to link my account on the site to my Xbox Live gamertag and it immediately imported all the information from the game, including my nephews' characters of 'a' and 'b', the singer and lead guitarists of The Totality Whiplash. Apparently they changed the name while I wasn't looking, the little bastards. Head over to the site to see the changes, and perhaps add a certain someone to your friends list. Hi!
Rock Band Community Site Lives Again
Trending Stories Right Now
What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?
2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
What's Your Most Disappointing Game Of The Year?
Voting's still open for your favourite game of 2019, but as is customary, that means we need a second vote to go with it.
Comments
Be the first to comment on this story!
Comment Voting
Up Votes
Down Votes
Only logged in users may vote for comments!
Please log in or register to gain access to this feature.
Get Permalink