Rock Band Community Site Lives Again

The Rock Band community website recently went down, but now it has re-emerged like a phoenix rising from its ashes, reborn into a more complete Rock Band experience. Player and band profiles are go, along with the blog functions promised earlier. I was able to link my account on the site to my Xbox Live gamertag and it immediately imported all the information from the game, including my nephews' characters of 'a' and 'b', the singer and lead guitarists of The Totality Whiplash. Apparently they changed the name while I wasn't looking, the little bastards. Head over to the site to see the changes, and perhaps add a certain someone to your friends list. Hi!