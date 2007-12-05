Rock Band Gets All Black Sabbathy

The Biggest Video Game Disappointments Of 2019

BlackSabbath005.jpgThis week, Rock Band gets Black Sabbath. Or wait...maybe it just gets Black Sabbathesque, since these recordings are covers only.

Content: Black Sabbath Pack 01 Price: 440 Points Availability: United States Dash Text: [ESRB: T (Teen) MILD LYRICS,MILD SUGGESTIVE THEMES]Build your Rock Band library by purchasing this game song track pack, which includes: "N.I.B.," "Sweet Leaf," and "War Pigs," which are covers of songs made famous by Black Sabbath.

Some of you may remember War Pigs from Guitar Hero II. I for one remember it as my trial by fire, playing a GH game for the first time at E3 06 on the Harmonix bus...on easy. That song's like 10 minutes long you know—or 3 hours in perceived torture—or a lifetime of subsequent shame. Rock Band Content (Black Sabbath) [majornelson][image]

