The Biggest Video Game Disappointments Of 2019

The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

Rock Band Practice

To: Ash From: Crecente Re: Immigration Fun Fun Day

Did you notice the design tweak that hit the site today? I kinda like how the top looks now, though I miss our top story thumbnails that used to be up there. I'm told they may make there way back in the nightly round-up that shows the most popular and commented on stories. I'll keep my fingers crossed. Of course, in lieu of the thumbnails, you can just click on the top tag for those stories. I've also asked them to keep original and feature tags up there all the time as well, for easy reference. Oh, also they've officially named Denver as the secret location of Kotaku Tower. I guess we're going to have to fill the moat back up now.

I just realised, now just two days away from Funde Razor Hall of the Mountain Gods here in Denver, that despite the fact that I will be hosting a little Rock Band party, I haven't really played the game that much. The thing is I played the heck out of it in the week before I left for Australia, but haven't touched it since. In other words, I haven't played Rock Band in nearly a month and a half and I'm going to be playing it, at least once, up on a stage in front of a bunch of drunk strangers. SHIT! I better practice.

What you missed: Virtual Console Gifting Comes To U.S. PaRappa Creators Re-Team For Wii Exclusive Rockstar's UK Manhunt 2 Appeal Succeeds "Chuck's" Josh Gomez Talks Games Presidential Candidates Talk Video Game Censorship Hudson Planning iPhone Development

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au feature

What's Your Most Disappointing Game Of The Year?

Voting's still open for your favourite game of 2019, but as is customary, that means we need a second vote to go with it.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles