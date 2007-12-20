The Biggest Video Game Disappointments Of 2019

The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

Rock Band Sells OK For A Troubled, $170 Box

rockbandbox.jpgWhen the NPD numbers hit, Guitar Hero III was all over the place. Rock Band was not. Didn't even crack the top 10. Which meant we couldn't get an idea of exactly how many units it shifted, and were left to wonder "maybe not that many", since they were hard to find, the guitars didn't work and they cost $US 170. Well 1UP have got hold of the NPD numbers, and...it's not that bad! In fact, it did quite well considering the issues above. 296000 copies were sold on 360, while 68500 were moved on PS3, leaving a grand total of 364500 copies sold. That's not a scratch on Guitar Hero III's 3.18 million, of course, but Rock Band didn't launch on PS2 and Wii, either, which accounted for 2.18 million of GH's sales.
NPD Fallout: Rock Band Proves its Worth [1UP]

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au feature

What's Your Most Disappointing Game Of The Year?

Voting's still open for your favourite game of 2019, but as is customary, that means we need a second vote to go with it.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles