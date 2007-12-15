Rock Band Vs. Reality, Unofficial Part II

The Biggest Video Game Disappointments Of 2019

Not so long ago, we gave you our own interpretation of Rock Band vs. The Harsh Truth That In Reality We're All Losers. Now GamesRadar has made a video along the same lines called "Rock Band Reality." This time, instead of exploring how dumb people look playing Rock Band, they focused on how dumb people sound playing the game. Just watch the clip because it's fantastic. And then expect to download the track pack Rock Band Unplugged track pack for crazy levels of discount.

