Rockstar Head Ascends to Take-Two Throne

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. Names Gary Dale Executive Vice President

New York, NY - December 10, 2007 - Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) today announced that Gary Dale, previously Chief Operating Officer of the Company's Rockstar Games label, has been named Executive Vice President of Take-Two. In his new role, Mr. Dale is focusing primarily on optimizing the Company's sales and distribution activities, pursuing business development opportunities, and serving as corporate liaison with all of Take-Two's publishing labels.

Mr. Dale had been COO of Rockstar Games since January 2007. He previously served as the European Managing Director of Capcom beginning in 2003. Mr. Dale has a long history of association with Take-Two. From 1994 to 1998, he was President of the Interactive Software and Video Division of BMG Entertainment until Take-Two acquired BMG Interactive in March 1998.

"Gary's depth of experience in the interactive entertainment industry and his long-time association with our Company make him an excellent choice to take on this new corporate Executive VP position," said Ben Feder, Chief Executive Officer of Take-Two. "As part of our emphasis on driving profitable growth, we are asking Gary to spearhead our efforts to explore opportunities in emerging areas such as online gaming and casual games, and in promising regions such as Asia/Pacific and Latin America, while also helping to enhance the performance of our sales organization. As corporate liaison to our Rockstar, 2K Games, 2K Sports and 2K Play labels, Gary also will use his expertise to ensure that we take a coordinated approach to building and growing our businesses."