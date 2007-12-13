Rockstar Wii Mod Beats Hearts, Not Hookers

Ramon enjoys modding Wiis. Indeed, we've featured some of his work before. This here is his latest enterprise: a Rockstar-inspired Wii, complete with the requisite colour scheme and illuminated company logo. Not as intricate as his previous works, perhaps, but definitely classier.
Coolest Custom Wii Ever [Thatgirlsite]
Comments
Be the first to comment on this story!
Comment Voting
Up Votes
Down Votes
Only logged in users may vote for comments!
Please log in or register to gain access to this feature.
Get Permalink