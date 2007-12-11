The Biggest Video Game Disappointments Of 2019

Rockstar's UK Manhunt 2 Appeal Succeeds

manhuntrepeal.jpgRockstar's appeal against the British Board of Film Classification's ban of Manhunt 2 from release in the UK has passed, garnering a narrow victory of 4 to 3 from the Video Appeals Committee. The game was originally banned / refused classification in the UK back in July, with the recut, happier version of the game denied as well in October. The BBFC has stated that they will consider the judgment of the VAC and its reaction once they receive the pertinent paperwork, while issuing a lengthly statement on how right they believe they were in their decision.

Such balancing judgments are inevitably complex and multi-faceted, and are made only after very careful consideration of the contents of a work. We played Manhunt 2 for well over 30 hours prior to our decision.

Incidentally, this is 30 hours more than I played Manhunt 2. Judging from their reaction to the appeal, which you can read in full by following the link below, this is far from over.

Rockstar's Manhunt 2 appeal successful [MCV]

