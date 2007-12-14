Rumour: Best Buy Sitting on Wii Stockpile

It's 2006 all over again.

Sources tell me that Best Buy is sitting on a stockpile of Wii which they plan to unleash on the line-waiting masses in the coming weeks. I assume this will be done as some sort of weekend event advertised in their weekly circular. Now the real question is how many of the people willing to sit on cold asphalt overnight will be doing it for themselves and how many will be doing it to turn around and sell the console on eBay.

I'm not sure which I would prefer: Best Buy selling the system as they show up, or selling them in one big weekend blow-out.