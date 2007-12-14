Rumour: EA Considering a Colorado Dev Studio [Update]

The Biggest Video Game Disappointments Of 2019

EA.jpgTake this for what it is, a rumour in the truest sense of the word, rumblings, something most certainly not proven true... yet. Word has it that publishing and development behemoth Electronic Arts is weighing the idea of opening a development studio in Colorado, perhaps close to or in Denver.

Why would they do that? Good question. While Colorado is slowing growing as a good place to develop games, with the likes of Idol Minds, NetDevil and Sony Online Entertainment - Denver setting up shop there, it's still not exactly a no brainer. The only thing I could come up with is that it's a place that lots of people visit or want to live and compared to places like San Francisco, and increasingly LA, the cost of living is much, much lower.

We contacted Electronic Arts for comment this morning and haven't heard a thing back. I'll make sure to update if and when they reply.

Update: EA tells me that "We do not currently have plans to open a facility there."

