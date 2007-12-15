Rumour: Ratchet & Clank Size Matters To Get PS2 Upgrade

It looks like High Impact Games' portable take on the Ratchet & Clank series may be the latest PSP game to get a PlayStation 2 port. A listing for Ratchet & Clank Size Matters for the PS2 was uncovered by the eagle eyed staff at Joystiq today, one which points to the game shipping for the console February of next year. It's listed at $US 29.99, ten dollars cheaper than the PSP original.

While we don't have official word yet—we're waiting to hear back from SCEA—it certainly wouldn't surprise us to see yet another PSP game ported to the PS2. With one-time exclusive PSP titles such as Grand Theft Auto: Vice City Stories, Grand Theft Auto: Liberty City Stories, Twisted Metal: Head On, Tokobot and (allegedly) Silent Hill Origins making the jump, it might just file under fiscally sensible.

