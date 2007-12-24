Rumour Smash: SOE Not Being Sold to Indian Company

When I am cruising the interwebs for news, I usually tend to breeze right by ridiculous headlines like India's Zapak set to buy Sony Online, but apparently things like this are taken very seriously by some.

Website Massively received an email from none other than Sony Online Entertainment CEO, John Smedley himself. The tip regarded a rumour that had begun circulating regarding SOE being purchased by Indian company, Zapak Digital. Reports of the rumor had gotten to Smedley via concerned emails from SOE employees and he immediately stepped forward to nip it in the bud.

This story is 100% false. We aren't for sale and never have been. Nothing like this has ever been discussed with the Zapak guys. The truth is we were talking to them about distribution rights to one of our games. And we have no idea how this story got started.

Frankly I'm a little surprised something this far fetched ended up on Reuters. Thank you, interwebs, for yet another completely blown out of proportion rumour.

John Smedley: Sony Online is not getting purchased by Zapak [Massively]