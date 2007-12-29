The Biggest Video Game Disappointments Of 2019

To: Crecente
From: Luke
Re: It Worked

I can't drink coffee. Can't do it. One cup and I'm shaking like a polaroid picture. So my warm, refreshing beverage of choice is a nice cup of tea. Today then, flushed with Christmas cash and on the lookout for some new tea (we're fresh out), I walked into a local...tea shop. It sells tea, and nothing else. Looks a lot like the boiler room from Spirited Away, just with tea instead of soot sprites.

I now own an impressively large bag of Russian vanilla tea. I don't have a proper pot or anything to make it with, but I'll get by. And I don't give a rat's arse if it's the middle of summer, this stuff tastes great.

You totally slept on the following:

The truth behind the DS's money-printing
Asia's very own Counter-Strike readies for launch
Silicon chips are gaming's #1 enemy
Nintendo forgot to warn people of the dangers of using shitty third-party peripherals

