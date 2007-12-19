The Biggest Video Game Disappointments Of 2019

SCEA Boss Says PS3 Has Become Lead Platform For 3rd-Party Devs

jackescort.jpgChatting with IGN, SCEA boss Jack Tretton believes the days of developers dumping shitty ports of games designed for the 360 are over. Or, at least, nearly over:

Developers are telling us that they are starting to create their games on PS3 first and take advantage of the hardware capabilities and then port down to other platforms so we are seeing tremendous progress from the third party community in terms of what they are able to do with our development kits.

Course he doesn't say which developers (aside from Criterion, whose Burnout 3 is indeed better on PS3), or how many developers, so it's up to you to figure out whether he's telling porky pies or not.
The Jack Tretton Interview [IGN][Image: Getty]

  • fletch doesnt live Guest

    I hope this doesnt mean everyone gets a shitty version

    0

