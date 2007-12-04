Goodbye, black octopus thingies. We barely knew thee. SCEA have confirmed earlier rumours that ad agency TBWA/Chiat/Day will no longer be handling the company's PlayStation commercials. Despite having worked with SCEA for 13 years, from the launch of the original PlayStation through to current PS3 ads, Sony Computer Entertainment America have decided to let TBWA go, embrace the future and run with LA-based agency Deutsch, whose other high-profile clients include Ikea, DirecTV and Johnson & Johnson. Deutsch's take on PlayStation commercials will begin airing in 2008. SCEA Lands New Ad Agency [Next-Gen]
SCEA Confirm New Ad Agency
