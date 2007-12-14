The Biggest Video Game Disappointments Of 2019

SCEE Blog Hints At Killzone 2, LittleBigPlanet Dates

nostradamus.jpgIf an official Sony blog told you when LittleBigPlanet and Killzone 2 were coming out, would you believe them? Here's your chance to test out that little conundrum. Three Speech have, amidst their 2008 preview of all things PS3, said that both games are due in Sep-Oct 2008. You'd think they'd be up-to-speed on those sort of things! Then again, they follow that up by saying GTAIV will be out in the same time period, so in the end, any decisions involving belief are up to you.

2008 PREVIEW [Three Speech]

