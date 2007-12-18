The Biggest Video Game Disappointments Of 2019

The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

School Offering Game Time as Reward

math_instructions.gifSelly Oak School in Birmingham is trying a new technique to motivate students. The top 180 out of the 410 pupils receive "platinum award cards" that grant them special access to a game room featuring a Wii and other consoles. Plus, the top 20 students get to wear special uniforms (OK, this part actually has nothing to do with gaming, but we just wanted to mention that we totally don't care at all that they get to wear those stupid uniforms when we don't). And apparently the reward system works, since teachers are now spending half the time they used to on discipline.

So wait, these kids get to play Nintendo Wii in school? All I got for finishing my work quickly was first dibs on Carmen Sandiego and Oregon Trail. Actually, never mind. I didn't have it so bad after all. Brit's School Mantra [via opposablethumbs]

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au feature

What's Your Most Disappointing Game Of The Year?

Voting's still open for your favourite game of 2019, but as is customary, that means we need a second vote to go with it.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles