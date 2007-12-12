Schwarzenegger Wants No Part of Conan Game

Arnold Schwarzenegger is no fan of violent video games, so we wouldn't expect him to endorse any video game that included swords slicing through endless enemies... unless such a game were, I dunno, based largely on a movie character he once played.

But governor spokesperson Aaron McLear would only say that Schwarzenegger had "no association with this game" after being asked how the governor feels about his ex-character Conan appearing in THQ's Conan. C'mon Mr. Schwarzenegger, you're a politician now. You have to come up with a better response than that when reporters explore potential hypocrisy. It's your job, man.

