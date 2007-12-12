Schwarzenegger Wants No Part of Conan Game

The Biggest Video Game Disappointments Of 2019

conan1.jpgArnold Schwarzenegger is no fan of violent video games, so we wouldn't expect him to endorse any video game that included swords slicing through endless enemies... unless such a game were, I dunno, based largely on a movie character he once played.

But governor spokesperson Aaron McLear would only say that Schwarzenegger had "no association with this game" after being asked how the governor feels about his ex-character Conan appearing in THQ's Conan. C'mon Mr. Schwarzenegger, you're a politician now. You have to come up with a better response than that when reporters explore potential hypocrisy. It's your job, man.

Schwarzenegger Distances Himself from THQ's Conan Game [gamepolitics]

