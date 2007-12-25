Scottish Government Fighting Drunk Driving With Xbox 360

The Biggest Video Game Disappointments Of 2019

beer-keg-racer.jpgThe Scottish Government is worried about youth adult drunk driving. During their most recent drunk driving initiative, police caught 150 people under the age of 25 (granted, there are roughly 5 million people in Scotland, but the BBC feels the stat is important, so we're letting you know). Now Scotland is putting £10,000, or almost $US 20,000, behind in-game sober driving ads. They'll be popping up within online-enabled games Need for Speed: Carbon, Project Gotham Racing 4 and Pro Evolution Soccer 2008. Transport Minister Stewart Stevenson had this to say about this new campaign:

It is innovative, it is new, and it is far removed from the more traditional methods we have been using. I believe that is what we need if we are to reverse the number of Scots families suffering the tragedy of a loved one being lost.

It's good to see bureaucracy tweaking their gameplan with the times. Hopefully Scotland finds their money well-spent.

Xbox games tackle drink driving [bbc]

