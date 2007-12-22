The team at Polyphony Digital have created a video Christmas card for Gran Turismo fans, which they say celebrates "10 years of passion and enthusiasm for cars." It features the stock smooth jazz soundtrack of any Gran Turismo game, this time with a finger-snappin', mute-button reachin' cover of "Jingle Bells." The rest of it is the typical car smut, with plenty of motionless bystanders that have become a staple in GT over the past decade and a guest appearance from Santa. Good times.
Seasons Greetings From Polyphony Digital
