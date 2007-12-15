Second Life CTO Quits/Fired

The Biggest Video Game Disappointments Of 2019

cory.jpgDepending on who you believe Cory Ondrejka, Second Life's chief technology officer, has either quit or been fired.

The Associated Press reports today that Ondrejka, who they describe as a "colorful Navy veteran who delights in mocking creationism", has resigned and will depart at the end of the year. Ondrejka, who helped write the code the created Second Life for Linden Lab, declined to comment to the AP.

But his internal email about the matter popped up over on Massively:

... I continue to believe in both Second Life and Linden Lab, but Philip and my visions for the future of Linden Lab are divergent enough that he decided to lead in his own way. While I will miss all of you, I have confidence in engineering - in all of you - to adapt and excel going forward. You are a phenomenal collection of talents and I know that both Linden Lab and Second Life will be hugely successful. ...

Meanwhile our own Valleywag, which first reported on the separation on Tuesday, says that Ondrejka was fired over the same differences of opinion that Ondrejka mentions in his email.

Second Life isn't exactly the most high-tech of gaming environments, so it's hard to tell how this will effect the game and the people who play it.

Second Life's CTO Resigns [New York Times]

