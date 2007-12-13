Sega Testing Auto Speech-to-Face Software

Apparently Sega is test-marketing a software tool called the Magical V Engine that allows for advanced facial animation from voice recordings alone. By animating based upon not only the phonetic lip syncing but expression (we're guessing tone), the software can emulate the four basic human emotions—happiness, sadness, anger and surprise—in full facial expression.

The software is said to be between 70% and 80% accurate, with levels approaching 100% with a little tweaking. We're guessing such tools could save developers a lot of time, you know, if they work as well as advertised.

Sega Testing New Voice-Recognized Facial Animation Tool [gamasutra]