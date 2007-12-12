Sega Totally into Brains

Sure, SEGA isn't planning on making a new Dreamcast, but it is making stuff you control with your brain. SEGA's SEGA TOYS is teaming up with bio-sensor maker NeuroSky to develop a new line of toys. NeuroSky CEO Stanley Yang says:
With our ThinkGear bio-sensor technology and innovative capacity of SEGA TOYS, our collaboration with SEGA TOYS will empower consumers to intimately interact with or control a toy, using their mind.
That's right, let SEGA jack you into the matrix. (Man, I really wish they were making a new Dreamcast instead of this.)
New Toy [Sega Nerds]
