Sega Totally into Brains

Sure, SEGA isn't planning on making a new Dreamcast, but it is making stuff you control with your brain. SEGA's SEGA TOYS is teaming up with bio-sensor maker NeuroSky to develop a new line of toys. NeuroSky CEO Stanley Yang says:

With our ThinkGear bio-sensor technology and innovative capacity of SEGA TOYS, our collaboration with SEGA TOYS will empower consumers to intimately interact with or control a toy, using their mind.

That's right, let SEGA jack you into the matrix. (Man, I really wish they were making a new Dreamcast instead of this.)

New Toy [Sega Nerds]