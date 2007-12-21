Senko No Ronde 2 Cast Revealed

Shooter specialist G.rev let slip the other day that Senko no Ronde 2 was in the works, revealing two new gender ambiguous additions to the cast of fighters. Now, courtesy of Yahoo! Japan blog Gemaga, we know a half-dozen characters who will comprise a portion of the roster. As fans of the first can see, gender confusion runs amok yet again, as Cuilan returns and a character known as ??? blurs the line between the sexes. Someone at G.rev should be made to pay for this.
Senko no Ronde 2 [Yahoo! Japan]
