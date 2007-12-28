Senko No Ronde Figure Is Slightly Vulnerable

Meet Changpo. She's adorable. She's also one of the stars of G.Rev's super-hard arcade/360 shooter Senko no Ronde, which was released earlier this year and went completely unnoticed by everyone (except Mike). Not to matter. This Changpo figure comes courtesy of - who else - Max Factory, stands 140mm and will set you back ¥5800 ($5US 1) when it's released in April. From the front, she looks...approachable. From the back?

Shameful.

Changpo Figure [Max Factory, via insert credit]