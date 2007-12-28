Senko No Ronde Figure Is Slightly Vulnerable

Meet Changpo. She's adorable. She's also one of the stars of G.Rev's super-hard arcade/360 shooter Senko no Ronde, which was released earlier this year and went completely unnoticed by everyone (except Mike). Not to matter. This Changpo figure comes courtesy of - who else - Max Factory, stands 140mm and will set you back ¥5800 ($5US 1) when it's released in April. From the front, she looks...approachable. From the back?
Shameful.
Changpo Figure [Max Factory, via insert credit]
Comments
Be the first to comment on this story!
Comment Voting
Up Votes
Down Votes
Only logged in users may vote for comments!
Please log in or register to gain access to this feature.
Get Permalink