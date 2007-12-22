Sensibile Soccer Returns Triumphantly, Not Broken To XBLA

The long nightmare of having access to a sensible game of soccer on your Xbox 360 has finally come to an end, as Codemasters and Microsoft have resolved the issues with XBLA title Sensible World of Soccer. The fixed version is now available for download via Xbox Live Marketplace. Anyone who has previously downloaded the title and experience issues playing online should delete their old install and re-download the product. I don't envy those who went through this trying ordeal. You're in our thoughts and prayers.

