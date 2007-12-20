Sensible Soccer Comes To, Quickly Leaves XBLA

The Biggest Video Game Disappointments Of 2019

swos_pulled.jpgThis week's Xbox Live Arcade release of Sensible World of Soccer, which certainly seems to have been a long time in the making at Codemasters, has been pulled from Marketplace, as many of its users have reported problems playing while connected to Live. Microsoft has given SWOS the boot and plans to resupply the download as soon as the bugs are ironed out. Details on cause and progress have been fairly light from Codemasters and Microsoft spokesfolk, but blogger Larry Hryb tells those who have already downloaded the "busted" version to delete and redownload when the fix arrives.

We'll make sure to pass on word so "football" fans can get their kicks online as soon as possible.

Arcade: Sensible World of Soccer [Microsoft]

