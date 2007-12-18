Sex Worker Advocate Points To GTA Violence As "Normalising"

The Biggest Video Game Disappointments Of 2019

heart_of_gold.jpgYou may not be aware that today is the fifth annual International Day to End Violence Against Sex Workers, but the Toronto Sun and Anastasia Kuzyk of the Sex Workers' Alliance of Toronto are. The latter was quote in the former as saying that "Sex work is a job, and violence isn't in the job description" and points to depictions of violence against prostitutes in popular culture as legitimizing. Specifically, Kuzyk points a finger at Rockstar Games' Grand Theft Auto series.

There's a video game out there where you can run down prostitutes and kill them and beat them up and take their money. It feeds into the whole subculture of allowing the violence to continue. Violence against sex workers should not be normalised, but it is.

It's somewhat of an odd aside for the topic, but I suppose it warrants discussion. The beating of hookers is one of the Grand Theft Auto's focal points when discussing its level of violence, mostly due to the perception that one benefits greatly or is scored better somehow for the killing of the game's street workers. However, virtually any bystander can be beaten and killed for reward.

One might think that Rockstar would be better off dropping this gameplay aspect in Grand Theft Auto IV and future entries in the series.

Organization advocates end to violence against sex workers [Toronto Sun via GamePolitics]

  • 1243IT892GUJ! Guest

    AND IN THE GAME YOUR MAKING YOUR OWN F**KING DECISIONS. SIGH. WOULD THESE PEOPLE LEAVE OUR GAMES ALONE AND BUGGER OFF FIND SOMETHING ELSE TO POINT THE FINGER AT

    0

