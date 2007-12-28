Shadow the Hedgehog Steals Christmas

Nothing says Happy Holidays like a beloved mascot character giving in to angst and peeing on a friend's belongings. "How The Hedgehog Stole Christmas" is a Christmas video that explores a slightly darker Shadow the Hedgehog than the gun-toting gangsta Sega has transformed him into. Basically he goes completely apeshit, urinates on Amy's floor, and is seemingly about to forcibly take Cream's mother until a child's voice brings redemption. Thanks Bryan for pointing this out, and allowing me to transfer my disturbing fascination with Cream into a more socially acceptable obsession with her mom. Hooray!