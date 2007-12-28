Nothing says Happy Holidays like a beloved mascot character giving in to angst and peeing on a friend's belongings. "How The Hedgehog Stole Christmas" is a Christmas video that explores a slightly darker Shadow the Hedgehog than the gun-toting gangsta Sega has transformed him into. Basically he goes completely apeshit, urinates on Amy's floor, and is seemingly about to forcibly take Cream's mother until a child's voice brings redemption. Thanks Bryan for pointing this out, and allowing me to transfer my disturbing fascination with Cream into a more socially acceptable obsession with her mom. Hooray!
Shadow the Hedgehog Steals Christmas
Comments
That was the most horrendous pile of crap i have ever seen in my entire life.
What the hell is wrong with people that compels them to make this stuff. Sonic games were only good on the Sega Mega Drive/Genesis, the new games these days only sell because of the pathetic anime/furry shit.