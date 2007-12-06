The Biggest Video Game Disappointments Of 2019

The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

Show Us Hell, Win Hellgate

inhell.JPG More hell! For our Show-Us-Hell-Win-Hellgate: London contest, reader Nasser writes:

..in Norway actually....

I live in Norway too..

here is a link on google maps

The first picture is in hell.. The second leads straight to hell :)

Have a nice day :)

Thanks :) That second picture is after the jump. Here's the contest: Show us the word "Hell" on something — anything, but just don't write it. Take a picture of it and send it to kotakucontestATkotakuDOTcom. Remember: You're not just playing for a copy of Hellgate: London but the proverbial INTERNET FAME. Good luck!

roadtosthell.jpg

Hellgate: London [Official Site]

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au feature

What's Your Most Disappointing Game Of The Year?

Voting's still open for your favourite game of 2019, but as is customary, that means we need a second vote to go with it.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles