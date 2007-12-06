More hell! For our Show-Us-Hell-Win-Hellgate: London contest, reader Nasser writes:
..in Norway actually....
I live in Norway too..
here is a link on google maps
The first picture is in hell.. The second leads straight to hell :)
Have a nice day :)
Thanks :) That second picture is after the jump. Here's the contest: Show us the word "Hell" on something — anything, but just don't write it. Take a picture of it and send it to kotakucontestATkotakuDOTcom. Remember: You're not just playing for a copy of Hellgate: London but the proverbial INTERNET FAME. Good luck!
