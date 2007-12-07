Ahoy! You've got just one more day to enter our Show-Us-Hell-Win-Hellgate: London contest. Just look at Shawn's entry:

So sitting at work I realised I hadn't entered the "Hellgate" contest. All I had was some staples, a laser mouse, and some paper. Here's the results...

Creepy! Here's the contest: Show us the word "Hell" on something - anything, but just don't write it. Take a picture of it and send it to kotakucontestATkotakuDOTcom. Remember: You're not just playing for a copy of Hellgate: London but the proverbial INTERNET FAME. Good luck!

Hellgate: London [Official Site]