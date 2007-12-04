Sign It Loud (And Off-Key)

To: Crecente From: Ashcraft RE: Luke, Logan and Billy

Glad you were able to meet Logan and hang out with Luke. Luke is always a guaranteed good time on a bender.

This morning, I woke up super early to go stand in line up with mothers. Mini-Bash had his singing recital today. Since he's been sick, he hasn't had much time to practice. He did a good job! For one of the songs, he had to dress up like a mouse — which was disgustingly cute. Many Japanese children's songs are based on European and American tunes. They music is borrowed, but the lyrics are totally changed. From what I understand, a lot of this went down during the Meiji period when Japan was Westernising itself. Regardless, there's nothing quite like seeing a bunch of four year olds singing about friendship to the tune of the Battle Hymn of the Republic. After the performance, I spotted Mini-Bash in the hallway, who chastised me for snagging lousy seats. "Why weren't you in the first row?! The Ghost's mum was in the first row!" She also elbowed the crap outta everyone, kid.

